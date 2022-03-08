Crash victims ID'd

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal moped crash Monday.

Jeffrey Lynn Terrell, 65, of Fort Wayne died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death has been ruled an accident.

Fort Wayne police said Terrell was was traveling north on Lafayette Street in wet conditions about 10:10 a.m. when he lost control, striking a fire hydrant and a sign on the west side of the street, south of East Jefferson Boulevard.

Terrell suffered life-threatening injuries, was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

The coroner's office also identified Fort Wayne resident Samantha Jo Root, 35, as the victim in a Saturday vehicle crash in the 8400 block of East Paulding Road.

Police said Root was not wearing a seatbelt when she was thrown from the vehicle that left the roadway, rolled and crashed about midnight.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Root also died from multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner's office said Root and Terrell are the county's eighth and ninth traffic fatalities for Fort Wayne and Allen County this year.

Both deaths remain under investigation.