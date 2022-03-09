Wednesday, March 09, 2022 1:00 am
Evacuation outside Kyiv, Ukraine
Associated Press
Evacuation outside Kyiv, Ukraine
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story
More stories
- US banning Russian oil imports as Biden warns of 'costs'
- People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
- Iran's Revolutionary Guard says it launches 2nd satellite
- Russians escalate; human suffering worsens
- Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling
- Ukrainian sites rush to preserve heritage