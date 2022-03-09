Surprises, winners, losers at end of legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS -- It wouldn't be a final night of the legislative session without a few surprises -- and some winners and losers.

The Indiana General Assembly wrapped up after midnight Wednesday morning with the Senate unexpectedly defeating a bill that would have made it easier for prosecutors to charge teachers and librarians with a felony related to providing harmful materials to minors.

The language -- stuck in an unrelated bill at the last hour -- was sought by parents concerned about inappropriate books and other information available to youth. It was the last vestige of a larger bill seeking more parental control over curriculum.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said House Bill 1369 started to “take on a lot of water” when different subjects were added and it got too heavy.

Overall, he said, “There were lots of contentious issues, but again, we work through them and found a way to resolve most of them. Couldn't get them all across the finish line, of course, but that's how this place works.”

The American Family Association of Indiana -- a conservative grassroots group -- didn't mince words, saying the Senate was a disaster for pro-family Hoosiers.

“You are aware of the growing effort to empower parents and protect schoolchildren from radical indoctrination,” a news release said. “Here in the heartland, Republican Senate leaders repeatedly discarded the concerns of parents.”

Moments before that vote, the House and Senate wrapped up a tax-cut bill that could save Hoosiers more than $1 billion when fully implemented. The tally in the Senate was 50-0 and in the House was 82-17.

But there are multiple triggers in the bill -- meaning the only assured reduction in individual income taxes is dropping the rate from 3.23% to 3.15% next year. After that -- to eventually move down to 2.9% in several steps -- depends on revenue growth and whether the state has paid off unfunded pension liability.

“I'm pleased our agenda items have passed and more importantly that taxpayers will feel the benefits of tax cuts, elimination and refunds,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “We'll get to work with the new tools we've obtained, and I'll immediately turn my attention to the careful review of all remaining legislation soon to arrive on my desk.”

But the governor had a mixed session. His initial legislative agenda included only one tax cut -- a change in how the business personal property tax is levied -- and lawmakers didn't pass it. Holcomb came to support other tax cuts late in the game.

The Indiana Manufacturers Association said Holcomb, House Speaker Todd Huston and Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown listened and understood the concerns of business.

“The message from IMA members has been clear: While Indiana has a great business tax climate, making equipment and technology upgrades is expensive in Indiana compared to other states, and that has economic consequences for Indiana's largest industry sector, manufacturing," IMA President/CEO Brian Burton said. "Unfortunately, the Senate decided to listen to local government and opposed this provision. This was a missed opportunity to help businesses of all sizes.”

Lawmakers also put Holcomb in a tight spot on gun licensing. House Bill 1296 repeals the requirement that Hoosiers obtain a license to carry a handgun. There are still people who are prohibited from carrying under the law, but police will no longer conduct a background check and block them.

If Holcomb signs it, he goes against his own Indiana State Police superintendent, who called out Republicans for the politically motivated bill that doesn't support police. If he vetoes the bill, he jeopardizes his conservative status if he runs for U.S. Senate in the future.

The other option is letting it become law without his signature -- a move rarely used. Then-Gov. Mike Pence did so on two gambling bills in 2015.

nkelly@jg.net