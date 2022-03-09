Verbatim: Ron Howard joins IU Health

IU Health issued the following today –

FORT WAYNE (March 9, 2022) – Ron Howard has been appointed community outreach manager for IU Health Fort Wayne.

In this new role, Howard will support the development and execution of community outreach strategies, initiatives and events that align with IU Health community outreach priorities, in meeting the identified needs of the Fort Wayne community.

“Over the past decade I’ve been honored to know Ron and his family and see first-hand their commitment to the community and serving others,” said Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne. “As IU Health grows our presence in northeast Indiana, I’m excited to have Ron on our team.”

Howard, also known as “Mr. Mad Ant,” has been the face of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants since its inception in 2007. His No. 19 hangs from the rafters in the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum after a storied playing career for the team spanning 2007 to 2014. He retired as the then D-League all-time leading scorer and was twice named the Jason Collier Sportsman of the Year. The Chicago native helped the Mad Ants claim their only D-League championship in the 2013-14 season. He is the only Mad Ant to have his number retired.

Howard and his family have lived in Fort Wayne for 15 years and giving back to the community remains a top priority.

In 2012, he and his wife, Reesha, founded Game Day Sports Camp, an annual summer sports and recreation that gives kids an extraordinarily unique summer camp experience.

In conjunction with his position with IU Health Fort Wayne, Howard will continue to serve as the community development lead for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He also serves on the board of directors for several community organizations, including Big Brothers and Big Sisters of NEI, Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, Mad Anthony’s Children’s Hope House and City of Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals.

In 2021, Howard was awarded Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s 40 Under 40 Award.

“Saying yes to joining a health network that not only treats the whole person but is known for providing treatment options often unavailable elsewhere was an easy decision,” said Howard. “I am enthusiastic to be able to support the outreach strategy of IU Health, a place I personally believe in and endorse. I look forward to the Fort Wayne community that has embraced and supported me, finally having the type of care that IU Health provides.”