Woodruff talk postponed at PFW

A lecture featuring TV journalist Judy Woodruff at Purdue Fort Wayne has been postponed, officials said today.

The anchor of the long-running “PBS NewsHour” was set to visit the college campus March 24.

Organizers said a new date is being explored, but did not provide more information.

Woodruff has spent five decades reporting for NBC, CNN and PBS. She has been White House correspondent, chief Washington correspondent and anchor of the award-winning documentary series “Frontline with Judy Woodruff.”

In 2013, she and the late Gwen Ifill broke boundaries on “PBS NewsHour” as they became the first two women to co-anchor a national news broadcast.