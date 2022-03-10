Mike Moore | The Jornal Gazette Jayden Perry, 10, races his father, Marcus, up Soap Box Derby Hill and back at Franke Park for exercise on Wednesday. Previous Next Thursday, March 10, 2022 1:00 am Dad can't keep up Dad can't keep up Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories City Council OKs 1-time bonuses Permitless carry clears legislature Murder trial to begin today in 2019 slaying Republicans reach deal on cutting taxes Outdoor work on a wintry day House, Senate OK innovation districts Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education