Jury acquits defendant in 2019 murder case

It took a jury a little more than an hour to decide Demetre Payton was not guilty of murder and other charges in the July 27, 2019, death of Jamarkus Kindred.

The jury went into deliberations early this afternoon in the trial, which began Wednesday.

“All of the evidence supported self-defense,” defense attorney Ryan Gardner said.

The surveillance video and witnesses all supported the defense's contentions that Kindred started the problems, pulled a gun first and pointed it at Payton's cousin, Gardner said.

Payton has also maintained it was self-defense since the beginning, Gardner said.

During closing arguments, Gardner said that a gathering in the parking lot in an after-hours drinking establishment was people having a good time. In the video, Payton was showing his dance moves and drinking the Remy others were drinking.

What changed all that was that Kindred came up to the group and said he was looking for women, referring to them by a derogatory term, Gardner said. The situation became tense.

Gardner said that four out of five people at the scene testified Kindred got his gun first. Witnesses said they heard Kindred rack a round into the handgun's chamber.

The investigation showed Kindred's gun was loaded, cocked and had the safety off. Kindred also aimed the gun at the chest of Payton's cousin, Gardner said.

“I can't imagine a more clear case of self-defense,” Gardner said.

The state's legal definition of self-defense is to protect yourself or a third party from imminent, unlawful use of force, and the cousin said he was afraid for his life.

