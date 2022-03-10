Former priest to serve home detention

COLUMBIA CITY -- A former local priest will serve 180 days on home detention after pleading guilty today to two felony charges in Whitley Superior Court.

David Huneck, 31, was charged in October in Whitley County with felony child solicitation and sexual battery and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and two counts of battery.

Prosecutors added two charges today -- two counts of felony battery resulting in moderate injury. Huneck pleaded guilty to those charges, and the other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

He was arrested last fall after two women, ages 17 and 19, reported two incidents in which they were sexually assaulted by Huneck at his home provided by St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Columbia City, where he was a pastor before the allegations surfaced. He was also a chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School when the incidents happened.

On each of the two felony convictions, Huneck was sentenced to one year with all but 90 days suspended. The sentences will be served back-to-back for a total of 180 days to be served on home detention instead of behind bars. Huneck will remain on probation for the rest of the two-year sentence.

Huneck is also required to complete 80 hours of community service.

