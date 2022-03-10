$10 million project to begin at I-69 and Coldwater Road

Interstate 69's Coldwater Road interchange will see nearly $10 million of work beginning Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an interchange modification project today. The goal is to address deteriorated pavement and bridge conditions, provide adequate vertical bridge clearance and accommodate nearby Ludwig Road alignment modifications being done by the city of Fort Wayne.

The work is expected to last until November. About 31,000 vehicles travel Coldwater Road near I-69 daily.

Construction will include asphalt work on Coldwater Road from Washington Center Road to the new intersection of Oakbrook Parkway, realigning the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to northbound Coldwater Road, replacing the bridge that carries northbound Coldwater Road over the southbound I-69 to southbound Coldwater Road ramp and work on both bridges carrying Coldwater Road over I-69.

Beginning Monday, crews will be working on the shoulders and median of Coldwater Road between Washington Center and Cook roads. The intersection of Ludwig Road will be right turn only and northbound Coldwater Road will not have access to westbound Ludwig Road.

In early May, southbound I-69 exit ramp 312 at Coldwater Road will be closed. Drivers will have to use the posted detour of I-69, U.S. 27 and Indiana 930 or an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until the end of September, the state said.

In late June, I-69 will have lane restrictions in both directions between Washington Center and Auburn roads because of the bridge construction. The left lanes will be closed and speeds reduced to 55 mph in work zones. These restrictions are expected to last until early September.