Verbatim: Interchange project to begin at I-69 and Coldwater Road

The Indiana Department of Transportation issued this news release today:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the beginning of the interchange modification project at I-69 and Coldwater Road in Fort Wayne.

The purpose of the project is to address deteriorated pavement and bridge conditions, provide adequate vertical bridge clearance and accommodate Ludwig Road alignment modifications being done by the City of Fort Wayne.

Construction will include asphalt work from Washington Center Road to the new intersection of Oakbrook Parkway, realigning the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to northbound Coldwater Road, replacing the bridge that carries northbound Coldwater Road over the southbound I-69 to southbound Coldwater Road ramp, as well as concrete work and pier patching on both bridges carrying Coldwater Road over I-69.

Starting on or after March 14, crews will be working on the shoulders and median of Coldwater Road between Washington Center Road and Cook Road. The intersection of Ludwig Road will be right turn only and northbound Coldwater Road will not have access to westbound Ludwig Road.

Starting on or after May 2, southbound I-69 exit ramp 312 at Coldwater Road will be closed to traffic for work. During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of I-69, U.S. 27 and S.R. 930, or seek an alternate route. The closure is expected to last until the end of September.

Starting on or after June 27, there will be restrictions in both directions of I-69 between Washington Center Road and Auburn Road because of the bridge construction. The left lanes will be closed and speeds reduced to 55 mph in the work zones. These restrictions are expected to last until early September.

The $9.7 million project is scheduled to last until November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.