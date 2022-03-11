Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Kids take advantage of the sun Thursday to go for a spin while hanging out at the PNC Playground at Promenade Park. Previous Next Friday, March 11, 2022 1:00 am Games people play MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Games people play Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Grandson accused of robbing his grandmother Jury acquits defendant in 2019 murder case Former priest to serve home detention DeKalb coach pleads guilty to sex with player Council OKs infrastructure funds Range of views heard on library proposals Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education