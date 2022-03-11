Firefighters rescue dogs from Dubois Street blaze

One cat died and two dogs were rescued from a fire that damaged a Dubois Street home this morning, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Dubois shortly before noon and found smoke coming from a one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

A small fire was located toward the rear inside of the home, and was quickly extinguished, the statement said. It said the dogs were found on the initial search and assisted out; a deceased cat was found during a subsequent search.

The fire remains under investigation.