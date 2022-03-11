Verbatim: March 11: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne (March 11, 2022) – Another six Allen County residents died and 108 tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with 51 confirmed PCR cases and 57 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 103,986 cases and 1,127 deaths as of this date.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 49,238 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.