Indiana advances to semis with upset of Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 9 seed Indiana advanced to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals with a 65-63 upset of top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals today behind 21 points and seven rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis and 13 points and six assists from Xavier Johnson.

The victory almost certainly punches Indiana's ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016. The Hoosiers improved to 20-12.

3 Takeaways

Xavier Johnson shows off his maturation: Indiana's success in half-court offense over the last several games has come almost exclusively out of pick-and-roll sets, with Johnson, the Hoosiers' do-everything point guard, coming off a screen and creating for himself or a teammate. Illinois did everything it could to take those plays away from the Hoosiers. Illini guard Trent Frazier put in supreme effort in on-ball defense against Johnson, fighting through screens and refusing to let him turn the corner. Johnson clearly enjoyed his battles with Frazier, one of the best guards in the conference, on both ends of the floor, but the Illini's gambit mostly worked; Johnson was often unable to work his way into the lane and draw the defense, as he has in recent games. Earlier in the season, that might have frustrated Johnson and he might have started to force either shots for himself or passes into windows that don't exist. Instead, in more evidence of his late-season maturation process, the former Pittsburgh star took what the defense gave him, which was usually a mid-range jumper or a kick-out back to the perimeter. He did not commit a turnover until 5:10 remained in the game, his only giveaway of the day. He wasn't as spectacular as he's been recently, but he was solid, which is almost as important going forward.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jackson-Davis eagerly accepted the challenge of battling Cockburn all afternoon in a way he never has previously against his fellow 2019 elite recruit. Cockburn has owned him to a certain extent for three years, but the script flipped today. After Indiana fell behind 57-54 with 5:04 left, the Indiana forward scored the next six points for the Hoosiers, attacking Cockburn at the rim twice and hitting an ultra-rare 17-foot jumper to put IU in front. He finished 9 for 13 from the field and added three assists and a block to his ledger.

Tip-Ins

Indiana has won multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2003. ... The Hoosiers hit 20 wins in their first year under a new coach for the first time since Kelvin Sampson accomplished the feat in 2005. ... Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak against the Illini. ... IU came into the game as the "Last Team In" in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracket projections. ... Illinois' Coleman Hawkins scored a career-high 18 points on a career-best four made 3s. He had never made more than two 3-pointers in his career previously. ... Jackson-Davis's 21 points moved him past Bracey Wright for 17th place on the all-time Indiana scoring list. He also became the 17th player in Hoosiers history to notch 1,500 career points. ... Illinois was without guard Jacob Grandison, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Grandison averages 10.3 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists. He shoots 41% from 3-point range. ... Indiana went 3 for 10 from 3-point range after shooting 8 for 15 from deep in its second-round win over Michigan. In two games against Illinois this season, the Hoosiers shot 6 for 23 from beyond the arc. ... Indiana came into the game leading the Big Ten and 14th in the country in opponent field goal percentage at 39%. Illinois shot 36% today. ... Illinois went 15 of 23 from the foul line. ... Illini guard Luke Goode, a Fort Wayne native and Homestead graduate, played four minutes.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers will be back in action Saturday, taking on either No. 4 seed Rutgers (18-12) or No. 5 seed Iowa (23-9) at 1 p.m. on CBS. The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes will meet at approximately 2 p.m. today on the Big Ten Network. Both teams beat the Hoosiers during the regular season, with Indiana blowing second-half leads in both games. Rutgers beat Indiana 66-63 on March 2 at Assembly Hall when star forward Ron Harper Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left. Iowa scored a Big Ten Tournament record 112 points in a win over Northwestern on Thursday.

dsinn@jg.net