Late night laughs

Talking peace

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday held their highest-level peace talks since the war began.

“They met in Turkey. Isn't it just nice to see Russia going somewhere where they're actually invited?”

“I can't even imagine how strange these meetings must be. It'd be like trying to have a conversation with someone who's actively setting your house on fire.”

“Do they get there and there's small talk before they get into it: 'Ah, yeah, that Russell Wilson trade is crazy. Anyway, we would love it if we could, you know, pump the brakes on the whole invasion thing.'” – James Corden

“Yeah, Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, was asked if they planned to invade any other countries, and his answer was, 'We are not planning to attack other countries, and we did not attack Ukraine,' which is obviously a lie, and also not reassuring for the rest of Europe.”

“And, by the way, if Lavrov is denying that Russia is attacking Ukraine, then what's he attending peace talks for? What, he wants Ukraine to stop blowing up Russian missiles with their maternity wards?” – Trevor Noah

US eateries leave

“As we told you yesterday, McDonald's, Starbucks and now Coca-Cola have announced that they are suspending business in Russia. Yes, which means the Russian people are going to be forced to develop diabetes on their own now.” – Trevor Noah

“And with the Golden Arches closing down, Russians are going to have to settle for their local chain, McDostoevsky's, home of their kids' meal: the box of sadness. (Sings to the tune of the McDonald's theme song) 'Ba, da, ba, ba, da – life's meaningless.'”

“It looks like all major food brands are 'Russian' for the exits. Yesterday, Coca-Cola and Pepsi announced that they will suspend business in Russia. Your move, Shasta!”

“Coke is suspending all of their operations, but Pepsi Co. announced that it would continue to sell potato chips and daily essentials such as 'milk, cheese and baby formula,' to which the babies of Russia said, 'Are you sure you don't have Coke?'” – Stephen Colbert

“One of the major companies is Starbucks. They just closed all 130 of their stores over there. Yeah, and that was just on one street.”

“There's always Dunkin' Donuts, but Putin was like: 'Nyet. That's what America runs on.'”

“And the company that owns Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell suspended its operations in Russia. I had no idea Taco Bell was popular in Russia. I guess that explains why everyone sits 50 feet apart from each other.”

“And then, facing growing public pressure, Papa John's announced that it is halting all Russian business operations. Russians were like, 'Finally, some good news.'” – Jimmy Fallon

Spiders invade

“Apparently, there's some spider invasion coming to the East Coast in the spring. Oh yeah, and scientists say they're that the size of a child's hand, and they can parachute from the sky. I love how scientists were like, 'How should we describe the size?' and they're like, 'Oh, I settled on a child's hand.'” – Jimmy Fallon

“You know, sometimes I don't understand nature. Why did it feel the need to create something like this, huh? Spiders that have parachutes and fly around? You know, with some things, you get why they exist, like how plants put oxygen into the atmosphere, and how birds evolve into chickens so we could make delicious sandwiches. But giant spiders? Was Mother Nature like, 'People's nightmares have become too boring; let's spice things up'?”

“You can't even kill that thing with a regular shoe. Did you see the size? You probably need like a Shaq-sized shoe.”

“And, by the way, if you think a giant spider is bad, wait until we see the giant pig the giant spider is gonna become best friends with.” – Trevor Noah