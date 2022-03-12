Diversity coach says GOP should rebrand

Whitley Yates says Republicans need to remind themselves – and the public – that they're the party of Abraham Lincoln.

"This is the party of freedom," said Yates, director of diversity engagement for the Indiana GOP, "so how did we get here?"

"Here" is the widespread belief that the Democratic Party typically is more well-suited for Blacks, while Republicans are for whites.

Yates sounded off on that topic and others during a roughly hourlong discussion with about 40 people attending "Diversity Dialogue: An Open and Honest Conversation" at Allen County Republican Headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Carlos Brooks, co-founder and director of operations for Growing Minds Educational Services of Fort Wayne, also attended the event.

Yates said perception becomes reality if GOP leadership won't actively engage minority communities and others who may view Republicans with disdain.

"We need to do a better job," Yates said.

In some ways, movements like Black Lives Matter and words like "diversity" play on the fears of people who feel disfranchised, she said.

But rather than giving up on those citizens, the GOP needs to ask itself tough questions on race, while embracing the potential for growing the party, Yates said.

Steve Shine, the local GOP chairman, agrees.

"You can't have honest dialogue unless it makes you feel uncomfortable," he said.

To that end, Yates said Republicans need to admit that they've allowed Democrats to "hijack" the word diversity for themselves as if it is innate to Dems.

It will take "really understanding the totality of the party" for Republicans to rebrand themselves, Yates said.

Once that's done, she said common ground is more likely to be found among members of the party who are different races.

"Race is important, but it isn't the only thing," Yates said. "Diversity is so much bigger than race."