Woman critical after rollover crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries early today.

Officers said the victim was driving north on Brooklyn Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway near Nuttman Avenue. The vehicle hit a guidewire, a sign and rolled on its side.

The crash's impact threw the woman from the vehicle. Paramedics transported her to a hospital.

No further information was provided.