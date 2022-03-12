Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:47 am
Woman critical after rollover crash
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a woman with life-threatening injuries early today.
Officers said the victim was driving north on Brooklyn Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway near Nuttman Avenue. The vehicle hit a guidewire, a sign and rolled on its side.
The crash's impact threw the woman from the vehicle. Paramedics transported her to a hospital.
No further information was provided.
