IU AD Dolson speaks on Woodson's first year, more

INDIANAPOLIS – In the aftermath of Indiana's 65-63 upset win over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals Friday, a victory that very likely clinched the Hoosiers' first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, IU athletic director Scott Dolson held an impromptu press conference and spoke candidly about the state of the basketball program, coach Mike Woodson's demeanor in his first season at the helm and more.

"It means a lot," Dolson said of the victory over the Fighting Illini. "It really is a good indication that everyone, Hoosier Nation, has bought in. Winning obviously is what has created the atmosphere the last couple of days, but I think people feel we're building a program and I think our fans really want to do it the right way.

"You go back to the Northwestern situation [when five players, including starters Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart, were suspended for violations of team rules in a game the Hoosiers ultimately lost], we don't like those situations, but I think everybody respected the fact that (Woodson) handled that and it was just another step in the right direction of building a program."

Dolson, who was an Indiana Basketball manager during former coach Bob Knight's tenure, said he has been impressed by Woodson's handling of his inaugural season and the bumps that have come along the way. He appreciates Woodson's ability to stick to the plan that he laid out for the program despite rough stretches like the five-game February losing streak that threatened to torpedo IU's March Madness hopes.

On a more personal note, Dolson expressed the enjoyment he has found in working with Woodson, whom he called "a really good guy" before relating a story about the coach thanking stadium workers at Mackey Arena following Indiana's loss to Purdue on March 5. The athletic director said Woodson's kindness and personal good humor was a commonly-mentioned trait among basketball insiders with whom he spoke during his search for a new coach in March 2021.

"He's really, really a good person," Dolson said. "You have to start with that. People feel it. He's genuine, he's authentic. ... The kids feel it, so they buy in. They know he cares. He's tough, he's definitely a disciplinarian, but he definitely is a good person."

Dolson discussed the other hero of the win over Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis, as well. He said after the game he told the All-American forward, "You're always going to be remembered as a person who really helped get our program back.

"Trayce is one of the nicest kids we've ever had here," said Dolson, who was hired as Indiana's athletic director in March 2020 after a long stint as the department's No. 2 under Fred Glass. "I love Trayce as a person. ... I thanked him several times after the game. ... He stuck with us and he stuck with me. I really appreciate him sticking with us as we went through the (coaching) search as we tried to build the program back and I think he really feels good about the future. ... I'll always be grateful for what Trayce did in sticking by us."

Dolson noted that, while failing to convince Jackson-Davis to return for another season would not have been a "deal-breaker" in Woodson's program-building process, getting the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball back was certainly a boon for the new coach in the early days of his tenure.

"Let's put it like this: when (Jackson-Davis) said he was staying, Woody and I had a nice celebration about that," Dolson laughed. "That was a big deal."

