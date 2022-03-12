Geronimo suffers knee injury against Illinois; status unclear

INDIANAPOLIS – With little more than six minutes remaining in Indiana's 65-63 win over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo started to sprint toward the basket from the corner, trying to get in position for a rebound of an Xavier Johnson jumper.

As he planted on his first step toward the rim, Geronimo's leg went out from under him and he crumpled to the floor, holding his knee. He was helped to the sideline by his teammates and did not return to the game. Coach Mike Woodson did not have much of an update on the sophomore forward's condition in the immediate aftermath of the game.

"I really don't know yet, he's being evaluated," Woodson said. "I mean, it's his knee, so I don't know how bad it is. I think we're going to have to get an MRI done on it, but we've just got to wait and get that information when it comes."

If Geronimo needs an MRI to determine the extent of any damage to the knee that would make it pretty unlikely he would be available to play against Iowa in the tournament semifinal on Saturday, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., less than 24 hours after the injury occurred.

Taking Geronimo out of the rotation now would be bad luck for him and for the Hoosiers. He had just started to come into his own as an energy player off the bench and his minutes had been steadily increasing in recent weeks until he had a breakthrough performance against Michigan in Indiana's tournament-opener on Thursday, when he shut down All-Big Ten center Hunter Dickinson and was one of the keys to a 17-point Hoosiers comeback. Against Illinois, he scored just two points on a pair of free throws, but he earned those foul shots by attacking 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn at the rim and trying to throw down a thunderous dunk over the All-American.

"JG, he's an energy guy," forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the win over the Wolverines. "He's someone that's going to come in and get rebounds. I saw him when I was going up to get some of them, he was a whole head above me, so he's huge for us. He blocks shots and he's a positive influence on the floor."

Losing that energy and athleticism off the bench would be a blow to Indiana's chances against the Hawkeyes, who play offense at warp speed. It would also be a tough break for Geronimo, who might see his positive momentum stall if the injury is serious.

