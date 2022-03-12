Boilermakers hold off late Penn State charge to reach Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 3 seed Purdue stumbled out of the gate against upstart Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, but found its footing in time to beat the Nittany Lions 69-61 and secure a spot in Saturday's semifinals.

Guard Brandon Newman scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting in his first game in more than a month and Jaden Ivey added a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds to lift the Boilermakers (26-6) past the tournament's No. 11 seed, coached by former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

"How they can do different things on their third (game in three days) from a defensive standpoint, I still don't know," Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Penn State. "I just asked (Shrewsberry) and I still don't understand what he said. But the ability to change and mix things up to try to keep us off balance was genius.

"For our guys, it was just trying to get them to be simple and just move and pass the ball so they don't try to overdo things. Then once we started doing that, we started getting more open looks and better looks."

Purdue will take on No. 7 seed Michigan State (22-11) in today's semifinals, the first time the Boilers will play in the semis since 2018. Indiana is in the other semifinal, making it the first time both Big Ten teams from the state have reached the tournament's penultimate round.

"It'll be a good Big Ten matchup," Painter said of facing the Spartans. "But we've got to play better. We played really good in spurts. We got to be more consistent. We weren't very consistent when we played them the first time [a 68-65 Michigan State win in East Lansing, Michigan on Feb. 26] and a lot of that had to do with them."

Penn State (14-17), which once trailed by as many as 12 points, cut its deficit to just one at 62-61 with 2:39 to play when Sam Sessoms came off a ball-screen and floated a layup off the glass over Zach Edey's fingertips.

Ivey settled the Boilermakers, attacking the rim after a timeout to draw a foul and then hitting a pair of free throws.

After the teams traded misses, Penn State's Jalen Pickett missed a short jumper and Ivey batted the rebound out near the 3-point line. A pair of Nittany Lions converged on it, but Ivey beat them both to the ball, knocked it further away from the hoop and then sprinted between the pair of Penn State players to corral the ball at mid-court. When he looked up, another Nittany Lion defender blocked his lane to the hoop, but he accelerated to his right and laid the ball off the glass to make it 66-61.

"That's just all-out hustle," Ivey said of the explosive rebound and layup. "I knew we had to get that rebound and there was one man on the fast break, so I knew I could get to my (right hand) and try to help my team win."

Penn State missed its last seven shots and Purdue finished the game on a 7-0 run.

The Boilermakers led 35-31 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 44-35 when Ivey found Eric Hunter Jr. on a fastbreak for a 3-pointer with 15:33 left. Zach Edey, who totaled 15 points, pushed the advantage to double digits at 52-42 when he muscled to the rim at the 10:20 mark and the Boilermakers took their biggest lead when Hunter drained a 3 off a skip pass from Trevion Williams with 8:15 left, pushing the advantage to 56-44.

"Sometimes I even get caught not being ready because he just whips it," Hunter said of Williams' skip passes. "But you just really got to be ready. We all know it. ... It's coming."

Williams had nine points and five assists. His five rebounds moved him into a tie for fifth in Purdue history in that category with 862 in his career.

A pair of 3-pointers from Jaheam Cornwall and another for Dallion Johnson helped the Nittany Lions climb back into the game.

Penn State, which came in off of an upset of No. 6 seed Ohio State in Thursday's second round, raced to a 12-2 lead behind a pair of Myles Dread 3-pointers, knocking a flat Purdue team on its heels in the opening minutes.

"We had a couple guys fly at shooters instead of just getting a regular close-out and they ended up hitting a couple 3s and got going," Painter said of the opening minutes. "We had a couple good looks early, but then we turned it over early."

Ivey woke the Boilermakers up, finishing a spectacular fading floater plus a foul, pulling up into a 24-foot 3-pointer that splashed down and adding an emphatic rejection of a Penn State jump shot, which he swatted into the fourth row before bellowing at the crowd. The sophomore scored nine points during a 16-4 Purdue run that left the Boilers in front 33-28.

Newman gave Purdue its first lead at 30-28 when he buried a corner 3-pointer off a pass from Williams. Newman played 21 minutes in his first action since Feb. 10 and made a pair of 3s. He drew a standing ovation from the pro-Purdue crowd when he exited the game in the second half.

"We don't win without him today," Painter said of Newman.

For his part, the Valparaiso native said his performance was the culmination of a season's worth of late nights for which he had no way of knowing whether there would be a payoff this year.

"You can tell me, 'Stay ready, stay ready, stay ready,' I can't tell you how many times I heard that," the sophomore guard said. "But actually, I stayed ready. The time I've been in the gym, before practice, after practice, after games, what you saw tonight was all that work I've been putting in since I've been out."

