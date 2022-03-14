Pets of the week

Delight is a 3-year-old, spayed retriever/terrier, American pit bull mix. She weighs 39 pounds and would benefit from basic training, including how to sit when asked. She loves treats, so training should be relatively easy. To meet Delight, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Atz Lee is a neutered, 1-year-old, domestic shorthair mix. He is healthy, still has his claws and weighs almost 9½ pounds. He would do well in a calm, quiet home. To meet Atz Lee, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Comet is a 4-year-old neutered black and white cat. He loves to play but also has a calm, gentle side. He also seems to do well with other young cats. To meet Comet, contact Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.