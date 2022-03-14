Indiana's jobless rate falls to 2.4% in January

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 2.7% in December to 2.4% in January 2022, continuing a record low for the state dating back to 1976, when the current method of compiling unemployment rates began, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said today.

In addition, private-sector employment increased by 1,500 jobs during the last month and has now grown for seven of the last eight months, the department said in a statement. It said this has resulted in a gain of 85,800 jobs year-over-year; total private employment now stands at 2,731,800, 9,900 below the February 2019 peak of 2,741,700.

“With a 2.4% unemployment rate in January, even lower than the previous month, Indiana continues to outperform the nation as a whole,” department Commissioner Fred Payne said in the statement. “The low unemployment rate coincides with significant year-over-year job growth indicating that Indiana is trending in the right direction.”

The national unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in December to 4% in January.