Shooting outside Chicago pizza shop leaves 7 men wounded

CHICAGO -- A shooting outside a pizza shop on Chicago's South Side has left seven men wounded, authorities said.

The men were standing near the street Sunday afternoon when they were shot, police said. Initial information from police indicated two were in critical condition and the others were in good condition.

A car pulled up near the Little Caesars and someone inside the vehicle “almost immediately” opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said during a press briefing Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known whether there was an argument just before the shooting.

“Whether it was a targeted shooting or an altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown said.

A second vehicle may have been involved, Brown said. It wasn’t known whether more than one person fired shots at the men and Brown asked the public to share any information to help in the ongoing investigation.

No arrests were immediately made. The men who were shot ranged in age from their early 30s to their 60s, police said.

The shooting came amid an increase in gun violence in the city. Last year, 797 homicides occurred in Chicago -- more than any single year in the last quarter century.