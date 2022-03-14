GasBuddy: Fort Wayne gasoline prices unchanged at $4.22 per gallon this week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 93 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.62 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is up 83.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.47 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in, with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy, in the statement.

“While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we've experienced over the last few weeks."

Escalations remain very possible, if not likely, De Haan said.