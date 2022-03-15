Ants' Justin Anderson named G League player of week

Mad Ants forward Justin Anderson has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for the week of March 7 to 13, the league announced today.

Anderson, who leads the G League in scoring during the regular season at 27.8 points per game, had a 46-point game against Windy City, tied for the third-highest-scoring game in club history, the G League said in a statement.

Anderson averaged 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in three wins during the week. He shot 55% from the field, 37% from three-point range and 87% from the free throw line.

He is the second Mad Ant with five games of 35 or more points in his Fort Wayne career.