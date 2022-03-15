Fort Wayne-area jobless rate at 2.2% in January

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area was 2.2% in January, down from 4.9% the same month last year, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported today.

That means just 4,752 people in a labor force of 215,508 were jobless, the latest figures show. A year ago, 10,621 people out of a labor pool numbering 216,736 were unemployed.

The Fort Wayne metro area includes Allen, Wells and Whitley counties.

In December, unemployment for the three counties combined was 1.4%, but state data shows the labor force was just 213,153, with 2,996 without work.

“The small bump in people looking for work should delight employers as it shows more people who want to work and as of about two months ago did not have a job,” said a statement from Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute.

Comparatively, looking at jobless rates the same month year-to-year provides the best economic snapshot because of seasonal variations in hiring, data trackers say.

Indiana is faring better than the U.S. The national jobless rate for January was 4.4% -- or 4.0% when seasonally adjusted. That compares to 6.8% in January 2021 -- or 6.4% seasonally adjusted.

Just 2.4% of Hoosiers were unemployed in January, the same percentage when seasonally adjusted, and down from 5.0% in the same month last year -- or 4.5% when adjusted.

