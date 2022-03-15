Verbatim: Historic jury chairs returned to Allen County Courthouse

The Allen County commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust issued this news release today:

The Allen County Board of Commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust are pleased to announce the return of 12 original jury chairs to the Allen County Courthouse. Thanks to Mr. John Fabini, of Fabini’s Auto Trim Company the original chairs are back in the Allen Circuit Courtroom, one of four grand courtrooms in the historic building. “It’s always a pleasure to acquire original furnishings of the courthouse. If we can put it back into use it’s a win/win for everybody,” stated the Board of Commissioners.

After being discovered at the local vehicle upholstery shop, the Trust approached Mr. Fabini, who said he had purchased the chairs in the 1970’s for $20 per chair. “We knew when we walked into the lobby and saw 4 of the chairs, that they belonged in the courthouse. What we didn’t know was that John had been storing the other 8 chairs for more than 50 years in his attic,” shared Madelane Elston, President of the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust.

“We are thrilled that he was willing to donate them back to the Trust for use in the courthouse,” continued Elston. Cleaning and light restoration were all that was required prior to installing them in the jury box. A team from the Allen County Facilities Maintenance Department worked closely with the Trust to remove the chairs and later install them in the courtroom.

The Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust is a small 501c3 Non-profit who acts as steward of the National Historic Landmark. Visitors can tour the building daily from 8:00 until 4:30 by contacting the Trust office at 260.449.4246 or www.allencountycourthouse.org or courthouse@co.allen.in.us to schedule a tour.