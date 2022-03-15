ISP: Body found in Whitley County ditch

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a Fort Wayne man whose body was found in a Whitley County ditch Monday.

Officers said a trooper discovered the body of 30-year-old Curtis E. Thomas while traveling along County Road 700 East about 12:45 p.m.

Autopsy results determining the cause and manner of his death will be released later this week, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.