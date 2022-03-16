Gas-station rezoning will keep it from expanding, council told

An official assured Fort Wayne City Council that the increased zoning for a gas station on North Anthony Boulevard will keep it from expanding.

The council on Tuesday approved a request to rezone the BP gas station at the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue from limited commercial to general commercial.

The zoning ordinance was changed in 2019 to no longer allow special uses, such as operating a gas station, for limited commercial plots next to residential properties. Neighbors attending a plan commission hearing complained about the upkeep of the gas station and raised concerns that it could expand.

Michelle Wood, senior planner, said the general commercial rezoning won’t allow for an expansion because the property is less than half an acre. Onkar Oil initially asked for a few common uses many gas stations ask for, Wood said, but the plan commission decided the site wasn’t big enough to allow truck fueling or a car wash.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, agreed with local residents’ complaints of the gas station not being improved over the years.

“If anything, I don’t think I’ve seen any improvement on that particular gas station since I was pumping gas there for 74 cents a gallon back in the 1970s,” he said. “I would personally like to see it upgraded because the gas station has literally not been touched, I think."

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said the gas station’s uses will still be more restricted than when it had a limited commercial zoning before the 2019 ordinance changes. He said the changes were made to protect neighborhoods.

