Wednesday, March 16, 2022 3:41 pm
Victim of early morning crash identified
The Journal Gazette
A 65-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel early today, the Allen County coroner's office said.
Kevin M. Rowan died accidentally at the scene of the 4:47 a.m crash from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death is the 10th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County sheriff's department, the county prosecutor’s office and the coroner's office.
