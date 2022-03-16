National Lutheran youth basketball tournament set

About 2,200 young people are expected to be in Fort Wayne this weekend to participate in a national youth basketball tournament that will be new for the city.

Nicolle Campbell, director of group sales for Visit Fort Wayne, said a preliminary tally of the tournament's economic effect was $1.1 million, if lodging, food, gas and other travel expenses are considered.

The Lutheran Basketball Association of America has held annual tournaments in Valparaiso for around 60 of its 73 years, said Rob Gasser, association president. Fort Wayne was chosen as the replacement site after the venue at Valparaiso University required COVID-19 vaccination.

All the group's teams are associated with private Lutheran schools, and many of them do not require vaccination, Gasser said. The association's leaders thought it would be unfair to require vaccinations to play in the tournament.

In addition, many players, who are middle-school students, have younger siblings for whom vaccinations have not yet been approved, he said, and that might have caused issues for families.

Turnstone will host the games at the Plassman Athletic Center. Thirty-two boys' teams and 27 girls' and boys' teams will compete -- encouraged by 10 cheerleading squads.

Teams, which come from 15 states -- including Florida, Texas, Nevada, Maryland, California as well as some in the Midwest -- are expected to arrive Thursday. Games start at 8 a.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.

The students will play on four courts at a time in the Plassman gym, Gasser said. It is usually dedicated to adaptive sports for youth and adults with disabilities.

The group will use Concordia Lutheran Seminary's Wambsganss Gymnasium for opening ceremonies.

Gasser said about 2,000 to 4,000 spectators, including the players' families and friends, typically attend the tournament. The group is working with 19 lodging establishments to host the visitors, he said.

