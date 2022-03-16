Zimmer Biomet to hire 100

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a Warsaw-based medical products manufacturer, plans to hire 100 people, the company said today.

The jobs being created in the Kosciusko County area -- for individuals at all experience levels -- are for on-site or partially remote jobs. Most of the openings are in the engineering, operations, and quality assurance departments, a news release said.

Zimmer Biomet employed about 5,500 in the Warsaw area as of last month.

The hiring push comes as the company continues expanding its digital technologies, including the WalkAI launch announced last week.

WalkAI adds powerful predictive analytic capabilities to ZBEdge, a suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies, a news release said. WalkAI uses a proprietary algorithm to identify patients likely to have a lower gait speed outcome at 90 days after hip or knee surgery.

More information about jobs available is online at https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/about-us/careers.html