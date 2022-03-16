SACS hires vendor to install new soccer field

Deciding which company will install Homestead High School's $1.25 million synthetic turf soccer field wasn't the easiest of tasks.

"It was challenging to sift through these, and I'm glad we had some help," Mark Snyder, Southwest Allen County Schools business manager, told the board Tuesday.

Representatives from Commonwealth Engineers Inc. and architecture firm Barton-Coe-Vilamaa joined SACS officials in interviews last month with Sprinturf, Motz Group and FieldTurf, Snyder said.

This month, he said, Homestead's athletic director and varsity girls soccer coach visited fields manufactured by the companies, including Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne and sites in the Indianapolis area.

Firmness was among the qualities they considered, Snyder said, explaining they want a field that will "get as true of a roll" as possible.

FieldTurf ultimately won the district's business with a unanimous school board vote Tuesday. Snyder said the playing surface is expected to be ready by Aug. 1, before the season starts.

The district will pay for the soccer facility improvements through the $169 million Homestead renovation bond issue, meaning no additional funds or tax rate will be needed, officials have said.

