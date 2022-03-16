Holcomb vetoes first bill of legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the first bill of the legislative session Tuesday because of provisions added at the 11th hour affecting rulemaking and broadband projects.

The broadband language wasn’t considered by lawmakers the entire session –- nor had public comment -- while the rulemaking provision passed the House, but the Senate didn’t hear opposing testimony on it before the chairman said the bill wouldn't move forward.

Despite that, both measures were added to House Bill 1211 late on the last night.

“While the legislative process can frustrate at times, it has often been stated that, to some extent, it was designed that way,” Holcomb said in his veto letter. “Topics of such gravity…always benefit from a full review and discussion.”

The broadband provision would have required any broadband projects under the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative to meet the requirements of the Next Level Broadband Connections Program.

But Holcomb said that seemingly innocuous language puts in jeopardy $154 million projects in 28 counties.

“Most regions have prioritized these broadband projects and did so under a very different expectation about how this money could be used,” the governor said.

