Verbatim: Lutheran Basketball Association tourney coming

FORT WAYNE, IN (March 16, 2022) -- Fort Wayne is honored to host the Lutheran Basketball Association of America's 74th Annual Tournament for the first time. For the 73 years prior, the association has held the 64 team, national tournament in Valparaiso, IN.

After unforeseen circumstances prevented the youth basketball tournament from being hosted in Valparaiso in 2022, leadership visited Fort Wayne in January to scout a possible change in venue and city. Visit Fort Wayne's group sales team helped propose a new event venue, Turnstone, in addition to Concordia Theological Seminary's Wambsganss Gymnasium.

"We are excited to hold the 74th Annual Tournament of Champions in Fort Wayne this year," says Rob Gasser, LBAA President. "The team at Visit Fort Wayne has been instrumental in helping the LBAA find an amazing facility to hold the tournament in an incredibly short amount of time. Fort Wayne not only has a world class facility in which to hold the games but the opening ceremonies will be held at the seminary, which is a wonderful opportunity for the players to visit the beautiful campus. We are thankful that Fort Wayne checked all the boxes we needed in order to put on the tournament and look forward to a great weekend of fellowship and friendly competition."

Teams will arrive in Fort Wayne on Thursday, March 17th, and the tournament will take place through Sunday, March 20th. Nineteen Fort Wayne hotels are being utilized for housing teams and fans, expecting an attendance of 2,200 visitors from all over the nation to our city for the event.

"Opportunities like this introduce Fort Wayne as a possible host destination for future, national opportunities of this caliber. We are honored to host the LBAA's prestigious tournament and look forward to welcoming their teams to Fort Wayne knowing they're in great hands with our friends at Turnstone," said Jazmin Zavala, Sports Sales Manager at Visit Fort Wayne.