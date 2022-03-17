NCAA men: North Carolina 95, Marquette 63

Eighth-seeded North Carolina has defeated ninth-seeded Marquette 95-63 in their first-round NCAA East Regional men's tournament game in Fort Worth, Texas.

North Carolina, now 25-9, advances to a Saturday game against Baylor, which defeated Norfolk State earlier Thursday. Marquette finishes 19-13.

