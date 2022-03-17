NCAA men: Gonzaga 93, Georgia State 72

Top-seeded Gonzaga has defeated 16th-seeded Georgia State 93-72 in their first-round NCAA West Region men's tournament game in Portland, Oregon.

Gonzaga, now 27-3, advances to a Saturday game against Memphis, which defeated Boise State earlier Thursday. Georgia State finishes 18-11.

