Thursday, March 17, 2022 5:28 pm
NCAA men: Richmond 67, Iowa 63
The Journal Gazette
Twelfth-seeded Richmond has defeated fifth-seeded Iowa 67-63 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Buffalo, New York.
Richmond, now 24-12, advances to a Saturday game against Providence, which defeated South Dakota State earlier Thursday. Iowa finishes 26-10.
