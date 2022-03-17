NCAA men: Richmond 67, Iowa 63

Twelfth-seeded Richmond has defeated fifth-seeded Iowa 67-63 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Buffalo, New York.

Richmond, now 24-12, advances to a Saturday game against Providence, which defeated South Dakota State earlier Thursday. Iowa finishes 26-10.

