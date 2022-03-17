Thursday, March 17, 2022 4:53 pm
NCAA men: Tennessee 88, Longwood 56
The Journal Gazette
Third-seeded Tennessee has defeated 14th-seeded Longwood 88-56 in their first-round NCAA South Region men's tournament game in Indianapolis.
Tennessee, now 27-7, advances to a Saturday game against Michigan, which defeated Colorado State earlier Thursday. Longwood finished 26-7.
