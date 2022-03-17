NCAA men: Baylor 85, Norfolk State 49

Top-seeded Baylor has defeated 16th-seeded Norfolk State 85-49 in their first-round NCAA East Region men's tournament game in Fort Worth, Texas.

Baylor, now 27-6, advances to a Saturday game against the winner of the North Carolina-Marquette game later Thursday. Norfolk State finishes 24-7.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Friday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.