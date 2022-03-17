NCAA men: Memphis 64, Boise State 53

Ninth-seeded Memphis has defeated eighth-seeded Boise State 64-53 in their first-round NCAA West Region men's tournament game in Portland, Oregon.

Memphis, now 22-10, advances to a Saturday game against the winner of the Gonzaga-Georgia State game later Thursday. Boise State finishes 27-8.

