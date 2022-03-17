Crouch traveling to Israel

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is traveling to Israel this week at the invitation of State Government Leadership Foundation. The lieutenant governor will participate in a trade mission and is scheduled to arrive in the country on Friday.

"This trade mission presents a terrific opportunity to further develop relationships with industry leaders in tech, agriculture and manufacturing in the Middle East,” Crouch said in a statement. “Indiana and our nation have strong ties to Israel, and I am excited to meet with Israeli leaders and further grow our relationship."

Crouch will be part of a delegation that includes five other lieutenant governors from across the nation.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with several high-ranking Israeli government officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

The trip will also include stops at agricultural areas and defense facilities.

Lt. Gov. Crouch is scheduled to return to Indiana March 23. The trip is being paid for by State Government Leadership Foundation, a news release said.