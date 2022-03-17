Thursday, March 17, 2022 2:39 pm
NCAA men: Providence 66, South Dakota State 57
The Journal Gazette
Fourth-seeded Providence has defeated 13th-seeded South Dakota State 66-57 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Buffalo.
Providence, now 26-5, advances to a Saturday game against the winner of the Iowa-Richmond game later today. South Dakota State finished 30-5.
For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Friday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story