NCAA men: Providence 66, South Dakota State 57

Fourth-seeded Providence has defeated 13th-seeded South Dakota State 66-57 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Buffalo.

Providence, now 26-5, advances to a Saturday game against the winner of the Iowa-Richmond game later today. South Dakota State finished 30-5.

