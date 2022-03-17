Wealth management firm opens new Auburn office

Credent Wealth Management this week celebrated the opening of a new office in downtown Auburn.

The local executives declined to disclose the cost of the new building at 200 E. 7th St., where the business occupies about 26,000 square feet. The building includes open space on the first floor for retail or a restaurant in the future, a spokesperson said through email.

The new headquarters is just east of the former and original location of Hefty Wealth Partners, founded in 2000, at 117 E. 7th St. In 2018, Hefty Wealth and Oak Point Financial Group of Portage, Michigan, merged to form CX Institutional, which does business as Credent Wealth Management.

Within the past three years, Credent outgrew the original location and was also operating with employees in three other locations. The business employed 67 as of March 10 with projections to grow to 190 employees by 2025 with its offices in Indiana, Michigan and Texas, the spokesperson said.