Fort Wayne announces plans for $51 million in rescue-plan funds

Fort Wayne released plans today for nearly $51 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city could spend:

$18.2 million on strengthening neighborhoods by investing in “vital infrastructure.”

$13.3 million to ensure “resilient city operations” that provide continuity and “drive excellence in the provision of government services to achieve maximum benefit for residents.”

$13 million on healthy community initiatives, including improving the mental and physical health for residents.

$6.3 million to “re-energize our city” by supporting efforts that would raise Fort Wayne's profile and boost the local economy.

Plans for spending the money, designed to help communities recover from issues partly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be introduced at Tuesday's Fort Wayne City Council meeting. The city is a recipient of $50.8 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from what's known as ARPA.

The city developed its priorities, some of which Mayor Tom Henry alluded to in his February State of the City address, with input from city administration and local government officials, City Council and the community, a news release said. The city also had a consultant provide guidance and lead the preparation of the plan.

“Our focus on health, economic development, neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks positions our community for continued growth and success,” Henry said in a statement.

