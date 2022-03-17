County Council brings up high gasoline prices

High gasoline prices got an airing at today's meeting of the Allen County Council.

Member Bob Armstrong, R-at large, brought up the subject that has plagued many residents recently as prices at the pump have been $4.25 to $4.29 in recent days. Prices fell at some stations Wednesday to $4.17.

Armstrong said he wanted to put members on the alert that county department heads might soon be approaching the body for more money for fuel than originally budgeted. He also wanted to know whether the county already had paid in bulk for gas at a discounted rate in advance or whether fuel was purchased in bulk on an as-needed basis or at market price at the pump.

Those questions could not be immediately answered by Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan.

rsalter@jg.net