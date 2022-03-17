Thursday, March 17, 2022 11:26 am
Landin Road section closed for reconstruction
The Journal Gazette
Landin Road will be closed for more than two months, beginning Monday, from North River Road to Powers Street as part of a reconstruction project, New Haven has announced.
The closure also includes the intersection of Powers Street and Rose Avenue, the community said in a statement.
It said Landin Road is scheduled to reopen for southbound traffic on May 27. Detour signs will be posted.
