Friday, March 18, 2022 6:47 pm
NCAA men: Texas 81, Virginia Tech 73
The Journal Gazette
Sixth-seeded Texas has defeated 11th-seeded Virginia Tech 81-73 in their first-round NCAA East Region game in Milwaukee.
The Longhorns, now 22-11, advance to a Sunday game against Purdue, which beat Yale earlier Friday. The Hokies finished 23-13.
