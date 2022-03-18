NCAA men: Notre Dame 78, Alabama 64

Eleventh-seeded Notre Dame has defeated sixth-seeded Alabama 78-64 in their first-round NCAA West Regional men's tournament game in San Diego.

The Irish, now 24-10, advance to a Sunday game against Texas Tech, which beat Montana State earlier Friday. Alabama finishes 19-14.

