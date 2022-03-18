NCAA men: Miami 68, USC 66

Tenth-seeded Miami has defeated seventh-seeded USC 68-66 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Greenville, South Carolina.

Miami, now 24-10, advances to a Sunday game against Auburn, which defeated Jacksonville State earlier Friday. USC finished 26-8.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later today or see Saturday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.