Friday, March 18, 2022 5:38 pm

NCAA men: Miami 68, USC 66

Tenth-seeded Miami has defeated seventh-seeded USC 68-66 in their first-round NCAA Midwest Region men's tournament game in Greenville, South Carolina.

Miami, now 24-10, advances to a Sunday game against Auburn, which defeated Jacksonville State earlier Friday. USC finished 26-8.

